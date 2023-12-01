ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Near Westside Neighborhood Association’s Holiday Home Tour is returning for the 38th season on Sunday, allowing guests to see new and past locations throughout Elmira.

This year, the tour will have eight locations that guests can go around and explore, admire, and learn the history of. Guests can spend as much time at each location as they want, ask questions from the homeowners, walk around enjoying the festivities, and take in the holiday spirit.

The tour will be on Sunday, Dec. 3, from noon to 4 p.m. with a reception at 4:15 p.m. at one of the tour locations.

A list of all the locations can be seen below:

150 N. Main St., Izard’s Building

110 Baldwin St., The Lofts

375 W. Clinton St. First Time Homebuyer Project

510 W. Church St., Glove House, reception at 4:15 p.m.

519 Euclid St., The Mother Orcutt House

719 Fassett Road, Juliano residence

610 Edgewood Drive, Avery Residence

950 W. Water St., Herrick Residence

The tour does require the purchase of a ticket, tickets can be purchased from the Near Westside Neighborhood Association on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or from the following locations:

Rye Bar in Elmira

Oldies But Goodies Inc. in Big Flats

Chamberlain Acres in Southport

Jubilee in Horseheads

Miniers in Big Flats

Guests will be given a map of all the locations and a brochure with the history of each location on the tour. When stopping at each building, a member from the Near Westside Neighborhood Association will check tickets and if needed, ask for you to put on shoe covers before walking inside some of the homes.