HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The third annual Holiday in the Square will be taking place at the Hanover Square Historic District on Friday night in Horseheads.

The festivities will take place on Friday, Dec. 15, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature various family-friendly activities for the community, including a visit with Santa.

The evening will also feature vendors, food trucks, community organizations and entertainment. Plenty of free activities will be available for the evening, including horse and carriage rides, face painting, temporary glitter tattoos, ornament and bracelet making, food and drinks and local vendors.

In addition to the above festivities, Wildflower on Main Boutique, a locally owned shop, will be hosting storewide sales, free pictures with the Grinch and will be giving out free candy canes.