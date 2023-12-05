CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Holiday Open House will bring various festive activities to Corning on Saturday.

The Open House will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Heritage Village of the Southern Finger Lakes. The afternoon will feature children’s activities, gift shops and a cookie sale. Admission to the event will be free.

Activities for children will include a visit with Santa, face painting, crafts and more. The gift shops will feature popular attic treasures with new and gently used holiday items, as well as the Heritage Gift Shop with handmade gifts. The cookie sale will have a variety of cookies that are already gift-packaged and can be purchased in a baker’s dozen.

The event is sponsored by Community Bank. For more information about the Heritage Village of the Southern Finger Lakes and its events, visit heritagevillagesfl.org/events.