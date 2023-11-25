SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) — The American Red Cross is holding blood drives across the Southern Tier this December.

According to the Red Cross, seasonal illness, winter weather, and holiday celebrations lead to fewer people donating blood this time of year and put a strain on the nation’s blood supply. The Red Cross is urging people to consider giving back to their communities by donating blood at one of its blood drives.

As an extra incentive for people to donate blood, the Red Cross is giving anyone who donates blood between Dec. 1 and Dec. 17 a $10 Amazon gift card via email. Those who donate blood in this time frame will also be automatically entered to win a holiday prize package. Twelve people will win a $1,000 Amazon gift card and a 65-inch Amazon Fire TV.

Southern Tier residents interested in donating blood can attend one of the Red Cross’s upcoming blood drives. Appointments can be made in advance by calling 1-800-733-2767 or going to the Red Cross’s website. Potential donors must meet certain requirements, including being in good health, weighing at least 110 pounds, and being at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent). All donor requirements can be found on the Red Cross’s website. Donors will need to bring a blood donor card, a driver’s license, or two other forms of ID to the blood drive they attend.

Upcoming blood drives in the Southern Tier can be found below:

Chemung County

Big Flats The Bridge Wesleyan Church Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 561 Maple Street Big Flats American Legion Dec. 5 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 45 Olcott Road

Elmira North Presbyterian Church Dec. 7 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. 921 College Avenue Arnot Ogden Medical Center Dec. 8 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 600 Roe Avenue Elmira Country Club Dec. 13 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 1538 West Church Street Seventh Day Adventist Church Dec. 14 from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. 813 Maple Avenue



Schuyler

Montour Falls Montour Falls Moose Lodge Dec. 13 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 2096 state Route 14

Tyrone Tyrone Volunteer Fire Department Dec. 11 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 3600 state Route 226



Steuben