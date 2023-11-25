SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) — The American Red Cross is holding blood drives across the Southern Tier this December.
According to the Red Cross, seasonal illness, winter weather, and holiday celebrations lead to fewer people donating blood this time of year and put a strain on the nation’s blood supply. The Red Cross is urging people to consider giving back to their communities by donating blood at one of its blood drives.
As an extra incentive for people to donate blood, the Red Cross is giving anyone who donates blood between Dec. 1 and Dec. 17 a $10 Amazon gift card via email. Those who donate blood in this time frame will also be automatically entered to win a holiday prize package. Twelve people will win a $1,000 Amazon gift card and a 65-inch Amazon Fire TV.
Southern Tier residents interested in donating blood can attend one of the Red Cross’s upcoming blood drives. Appointments can be made in advance by calling 1-800-733-2767 or going to the Red Cross’s website. Potential donors must meet certain requirements, including being in good health, weighing at least 110 pounds, and being at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent). All donor requirements can be found on the Red Cross’s website. Donors will need to bring a blood donor card, a driver’s license, or two other forms of ID to the blood drive they attend.
Upcoming blood drives in the Southern Tier can be found below:
Chemung County
- Big Flats
- The Bridge Wesleyan Church
- Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 561 Maple Street
- Big Flats American Legion
- Dec. 5 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 45 Olcott Road
- The Bridge Wesleyan Church
- Elmira
- North Presbyterian Church
- Dec. 7 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- 921 College Avenue
- Arnot Ogden Medical Center
- Dec. 8 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 600 Roe Avenue
- Elmira Country Club
- Dec. 13 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 1538 West Church Street
- Seventh Day Adventist Church
- Dec. 14 from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- 813 Maple Avenue
- North Presbyterian Church
Schuyler
- Montour Falls
- Montour Falls Moose Lodge
- Dec. 13 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 2096 state Route 14
- Montour Falls Moose Lodge
- Tyrone
- Tyrone Volunteer Fire Department
- Dec. 11 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 3600 state Route 226
- Tyrone Volunteer Fire Department
Steuben
- Bath
- Veterans Affairs Medical Center Building 92
- Dec. 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- 76 Veteran Avenue
- Veterans Affairs Medical Center Building 92
- Corning
- Emanuel Lutheran Church
- Dec. 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- 149 West William Street
- Corning Community YMCA
- Dec. 13 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 127 Center Way
- Emanuel Lutheran Church
- Hornell
- Hornell Area Family YMCA
- Dec. 8 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- 18 Center Street
- Hornell VFW Post 2250
- Dec. 14 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 245 Canisteo Street
- Hornell Area Family YMCA
- Painted Post
- Healthworks
- Dec. 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- 9768 Liberty Drive
- Healthworks