Holiday Unity in the Community March being held in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Dr. Stephen Coleman and the Elmira-Corning NAACP are sponsoring a Holiday Unity in the Community March in downtown Elmira to highlight positive messages from community leaders.

The march will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 1:30-3:00 p.m. starting at Wisner Park and ending at Elmira City Hall.

Beginning at 2:00 p.m., participants will walk on East Church Street to City Hall where community leaders will deliver brief remarks regarding the importance of unity in the community.

The concept was developed by local political scientist and commentator Dr. Stephen Coleman, who believes a march that promotes positivity fills a “void” in the community.

“I think this is something that has synergy,” said Coleman.

Dr. Coleman is partnering with the NAACP to spread the word leading up to the big event that he hopes will continue for many years not just in Elmira but across the region.

“We many times take to the street to bring attention to things, but many times it is negative,” said Georgia Verdier, President of the Elmira-Corning chapter of the NAACP. “This time we thought ‘let’s bring something positive to the community and let everybody know that we are more united than divided.'”

Speakers will include Dr. Stephen Coleman, Political Scientist and Commentator; Georgia Verdier, Elmira/Corning NAACP President; Honorable Dan Mandell, Mayor, Elmira; John Forde, Therapeutic Life Coach, Libertad-Elmira Veteran and Family program at the Economic Opportunity Program; Rev. Holly Strickland, Pastor, Webb Mills UMC, Pine City; Rev. Lorri Thornton, Pastor, Friendship Baptist Church, Corning; and Chief Anthony Alvernaz, Chief of Police, Elmira.