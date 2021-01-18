Home heating safety tips from a local HVAC contractor

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – As winter continues to keep its grasp on us in the Twin Tiers, most people turn to heaters to keep them warm and also safe. Now that we have made it to the middle of winter, it is time for a heating safety check! There are many important things to remember when dealing with heating systems this time of year. Our local Isaac Heating Branch Manager, Mickey Sonner, shares what should be at the top of your list and how the weather outside can cause heating systems to fail on the inside.

“The most important thing this time of the year, snowfall is an issue, we want to make sure that the venting outside is not covered by snow or ice. So snow owners can go out, double check that, make sure that is clear. We have received some calls this year when the snow was higher of issues with their furnaces shutting off,” says Sonner.

Many people also turn to space heaters to keep warm and the biggest thing to remember is – SPACE! Give the heater space and always turn it off when leaving the room. It is tempting to keep the room warm but it is much better to be chilly and safe than sorry.