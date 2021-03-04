Homelessness problem enflamed during COVID-19 Pandemic, longer stays in shelter observed

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The COVID-19 Pandemic has impacted every aspect of our daily lives and exasperated social problems that were already present. Homelessness in the Twin Tiers continues to be a problem for many people and families. Catholic Charities of Chemung and Schuyler Counties conducted their federally mandated “point in time” survey at the end of January, during some of the coldest temperatures of the year so far.

The survey found that unsheltered people in Chemung County went down slightly, however according to Katie Rhodes, Developing and Marketing Coordinator for Catholic Charities, they are seeing longer stays in their shelters and more people in them. In Schuyler County, the surveyors found more unsheltered people compared to last year.

Rhodes told 18 News that the average stay at their homeless shelter prior to the pandemic was 11 days, that length has more than doubled to 30 days. Catholic Charities does not turn people in need away and will often place people in motels that they have partnered with. More than three dozen people are currently being sheltered by Catholic Charities.

When asked about how the Pandemic has affected their work, Rhodes said “We had to get a little creative, but we’ve still been supplying food to folks that are food pantries to-go meals at our community kitchen, the shelter, of course, we experienced in quite an increase in people staying at the shelter and again the length of stay was longer for people staying with us. So none of our services have gone away.”

If you would like to help Catholic Charities, they are always taking donations in the form of money or essential items. Katie said that if you need an item then the people they help need that item too. You can go to their website to see how you can donate.