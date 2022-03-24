ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Warmer weather is finally on the way, and the City of Elmira is ready to tackle the winter buildup of trash and debris in the streets, but residents are reminded that the garbage on their own property is their responsibility.

Starting on March 24, the City of Elmira will begin sweeping every street in the city with Box Brooms and then Sweepers. This process will take about six to eight weeks, the city said. The Box Brooms will get the heavier curb line debris, and then seven sweepers in a shared service from surrounding municipalities will follow through.

The City is asking drivers to park their vehicles off the roads until the sweeping is finished. As a reminder, the City said the timeline isn’t set in stone because of manpower and uncertain weather conditions. However, every street will be swept once in the spring and then as many times as possible after that, along with road paving projects, according to the City.

At the same time, the City is dealing with a pile-up of trash at homes around the City. City Manager Mike Collins said that anyone who opts out of Elmira’s garbage pickup is responsible for removing their own trash.

“For those that don’t, we do have a code department that would go out and cite property owners for not removing garbage,” Collins said.

Last month, Collins told 18 News, “Certainly when spring arrives, everything going to look a little dingy, but as we’re able to go out and work on our properties and stuff, homeowners will remove, hopefully, their garbage.” Collins said that kind of specific trash cleanup isn’t something the City handles.”