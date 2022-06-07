BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, North Atlantic States Regional Council Carpenters, United Brotherhood of Carpenters, and general contractor Welliver have combined to build and donate a 100-percent accessible home for local United States Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient Brent Nadjadi.

Born and raised in Bath N.Y., Staff Sergeant Brent Nadjadi enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2008 as a Heavy Equipment Officer. A year later, his unit was deployed to eastern Afghanistan to conduct route clearance operations.

On September 13, 2010, his armored vehicle was struck by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). Brent sustained multiple injuries during the incident, including several fractures in both legs and feet. After a year of ongoing care and multiple surgeries, Brent made the decision to move forward with a below-the-knee amputation on his right leg in 2012. After the gradual decline in the health of his left leg, he ultimately decided on a second amputation in March of 2020, making him a bi-lateral amputee.

Brent retired from the U.S. Army in April of 2013 and today serves as a Police Officer for the Village of Canisteo Police Department. He also serves as a player and a board member of the USA Patriots America’s Amputee Softball Team.

He currently lives in Bath, N.Y. in a home where the absence of handicap-accessible features leads to daily difficulties for an amputee.

“Doing what I do for work, and being a bi-amputee, I like to take my legs off and cruise in my wheelchair, in the house I have now, I can’t do that,” he said.

NFL Pro Bowler Jared Allen’s foundation, Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors (JAH4WW), seeks to raise money to build or modify homes for America’s injured Military Veterans. “I can’t even begin to express how much I appreciate our veterans, and how lucky I am to have the opportunity to call these heroes my friends,” said Jared Allen. “I can’t help but think about the men and women fighting for us today that will need our help. With the help of our sponsors and donors, I look forward to continuing to give our veterans the home they earned for their service and sacrifice.”

The home for SSG Nadjadi is a collaboration between JAH4WW, their partners at the North Atlantic States Regional Council Carpenters, United Brotherhood of Carpenters, and general contractor Welliver. Construction of the building will feature complete wheelchair access for Nadjadi, from traversal to all daily activities. “Everything in the new house is accessible,” Nadjadi said. “I can cook in my wheelchair, I can do laundry, I can do everything I need to right from my wheelchair.”

The non-profit organization was established in October of 2009 and has since built 16 homes with several more currently under construction. After hearing about Brent’s story, the foundation decided to build their first home in New York.

“I don’t think that it’s hit me yet, I still think it’s kinda surreal,” Nadjadi said. “I’ll never think I’m deserving of something like this because, in my own mind, I’m just doing what I’m supposed to try to be the best person I can.”

More information on Brent’s story is available on his official Homes for Wounded Warriors page. More information on Homes for Wounded Warriors and their mission can be found on their website at homesforwoundedwarriors.com.