Homes needed for Elmira Holiday Parade floats

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Already preparing for its 65th year, the Elmira Holiday Parade is asking the community to help preserve the legacy of the historic event.

Elmira Downtown Development said it “urgently” needs help relocating existing parade floats by January 15, 2022.

EDD and Community Bank, N.A. said that relocating floats is an excellent marketing opportunity for local businesses. The floats range in size from 15 to 27 feet long.

Anyone interested in providing a home for the floats should visit Elmira Downtown Development on East Water Street or call at (607) 734-0341.

Due to COVID-19, the parade was cancelled this year and a stationary event was instead held in Wisner Park. For a look back on past parades, 18 News compiled photos and videos from the Thanksgiving weekend a decade ago.

