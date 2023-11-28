ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Food lovers in Elmira can continue to eat locally and add a new spot to their list after a new family-run restaurant opened earlier in November offering up homemade meals and creations.

Janette’s Fine Dining on Erie Street opened Nov. 2 inside the former Mandell’s Restaurant and is trying to offer up something a little different to the menu that you can’t get many places in Elmira.

The menu consists of a variety of favorites, from burgers to pasta dishes, wings with a plethora of sauces, to a fish fry, which the owners say is their best seller so far.

Janette Durfee, daughter of the owner and head server at the restaurant, said they’ve enjoyed the community feedback so far from people reviewing the food and the familiar atmosphere from when the location was Mandell’s.

Durfee said that the name comes from her grandmother, mentioning that they name all good things after her, but said that even though it says “fine dining” in the name, you don’t have to come dressed up.

“We’re not going to go out of our way to change it(the name of the restaurant), ya know,” Durfee said, “I thought about doing some wordplay with it so that we didn’t have to change…come as you are however you are, everything’s fine here at Janette’s Fine Dining,” she said.

When speaking to Durfee and her father they mentioned that they plan on obtaining a liquor license soon so that they can serve beer and wine, but nothing too major. Along with the license, renovations to the dining room are planned for the summer of 2024 with the addition of a gazebo across the street so that they can have outdoor dining in the summer.

The restaurant can be found at 601 Erie St. and is open most days for lunch and dinner.