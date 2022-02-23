Honeysuckle Skin provides pampering services

There are a number of things you need to consider when you purchase an at-home waxing kit, including whether you want hard wax or soft wax.

Honeysuckle Skin will be hosting an open house this weekend to celebrate its new location on Prescott Ave. in Elmira Heights.

In addition to the various services they provide from massages, facials, and waxing, Co-owners Emily Hafler and Chloe McNaney said their business differs from others in the surrounding areas.

“We can really focus on the client experience and the atmosphere, and it’s very individualized because we both have our own client base that comes to see us repeatedly,” said Hafler. “So, we can really customize a service specifically for them that remains consistent throughout their time with us,” she added.

Both Hafler and McNaney would recommend maintenance four to six works between services, and at least two to three weeks when first starting to treat yourself to any type of pampering they receive.

The event is from 1 p.m. till 4:30 p.m. and anyone who attends will have the chance to win a free raffle, massage, or facial.