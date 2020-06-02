Honor flyover “Operation Thanks From Above” in the Southern Tier on June 6

(WEMT) – The National Warplane Museum will be conducting a flyover mission in the Southern Tier of New York on Saturday, June 6 as a “salute the local medical personnel and essential workers who have served and continue to serve the Southern Tier of New York region during the coronavirus pandemic.”

The NWM’s Douglas C-47, affectionately named “Whiskey-7” will be accompanied by a P-51 Mustang named “Mad Max.”

Below is a schedule of when the planes are anticipated to cross over certain regions as well as a map of their path.

Final Flyover Locations by George Stockburger on Scribd

OTFA_MAP by George Stockburger on Scribd

Anyone watching the flyovers is requested to adhere to social distancing guidelines and, if possible, watch the flyover from their homes.

