ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Vietnam Veteran 803 Museum educates the public about the Vietnam War and the importance of remembering the sacrifice our service members endured.

This month is Military Appreciation Month, and according to Joe Kopacz, the First Vice President of the Vietnam Veteran 803 Museum, we should celebrate and honor Veterans daily.

The museum holds unique artifacts from the Vietnam War, such as hats, uniforms, and even helicopter doors. Yet, even with these distinctive objects, nothing can compare to the emotions, trauma, and pain our service members endured during those difficult times.

That is why we honor them, and according to America’s Charities, the United States Congress initiated the National Military Appreciation Month in 1999. It is held each May to thank service members and their families for all their hard work and bravery and honor those who have died in the pursuit of freedom.

“If someone sees an individual with a Vietnam veteran hat, take the time to stop walking and say thank you for your service. Because it means so much to us veterans,” said Joe.