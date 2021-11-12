Hope Endures raises over $125,000 for Sayre House of Hope

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – With the support of this year’s valued sponsors and donors, the Hope Endures campaign raised over $125,000 to benefit the Sayre House of Hope.

The Hope Endures campaign was held in lieu of the Guthrie Gala 2021 which was canceled due to ongoing health and safety concerns related to COVID-19.

Like the Guthrie Gala, funds raised through Hope Endures directly support the Sayre House of Hope and keep this beloved community resource available for all those in need. The Sayre House of Hope provides affordable, temporary housing and support to Guthrie’s patients and families 365 days a year.

Hope Endures would like to thank their Presenting Sponsor: The Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary, our VIP Sponsor Epic, and our Hope Sponsors; Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Hudock Capital Group, Dr. Silvu, and Mrs. Tracy Marica, Visions Federal Credit Union, and Welliver.

If you would like to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the patients and families who find comfort at the Sayre House of Hope, there is still time to support the Hope Endures initiative. Visit www.guthrie.org/gala for more information.