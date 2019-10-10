Horigan’s new name announced on 18 News

Breaking News
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horigan’s is now Rye Bar and Restaurant, but you can also call it Rye Horigan’s.

Owner Charlie Hunter announced the bar and grill’s new name on 18 News at 5 during the annual Relish event, citing his favorite type of whiskey (rye) as the background to the name change.

“We are doing a slightly updated version of what Horigan’s was,” said Hunter. “So, it’ll still be an Irish pub it’ll just be a little bit updated. The food will be similar as well, also updated,” added Hunter.

The menu will also remain mostly the same with a few minor tweaks and adjustments, but the Shepard’s Pie and french onion soup will return.

