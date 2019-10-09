Horigan’s teases new name

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horigan’s is coming back with a new twist to its name.

Charlie Hunter, who bought the once-shuttered restaurant earlier this year, teased a new name and logo for the restaurant to be released at Relish on Oct. 10.

Hi everyone! Getting excited? So am I! As you may have noticed, I have not said whether we are keeping the name "… Posted by Horigans on Wednesday, October 9, 2019

“We are doing a slightly updated version of what Horigan’s was,” said Hunter. “So, it’ll still be an Irish pub it’ll just be a little bit updated. The food will be similar as well, also updated,” added Hunter.

The menu will also remain mostly the same with a few minor tweaks and adjustments.