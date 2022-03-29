HORNBY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County man has been arrested and released after he allegedly threatened to kill more than one person and acted in a way that made the threat believable, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Todd Weber, 62, of Hornby was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on March 28 after deputies responded to an incident on Buck Hollow Road. The arrest report said that Weber allegedly threatened to kill other people and behaved “in a manner to cause a reasonable expectation that he would commit the offense”.

Weber was charged with Making a Terroristic Threat (A class-D felony). He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.