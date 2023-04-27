HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Hornell announced that it had extended its agreement with the YMCA to manage the city pool at Veteran’s Memorial Park and provide swim lessons.

With summer on the way, the City said it approved the agreement on April 17 to extend the partnership for another season (Jun. 1 to Sept. 5). This agreement means that the City will provide maintenance and help pay lifeguard wages; the YMCA will have access to the pool for team practices and for swim lessons and other programs.

The pool will be open to the general public, as well, from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The YMCA will have access from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

Both Mayor Juhn Buckley and YMCA Executive Director Kristoph Kocan said they were excited to keep the pool available for the community. Kocan said the YMCA has also seen strong support from locals to help provide free admission for “Free Swim Fridays”.

“The partnership is beneficial for both parties, but the biggest winner is the community,” Buckley said. “It’s much more community-friendly and enjoyable for all. We can’t wait for this season to begin!”

The pool will open for the summer season on June 25, 2023. People who live in the Maple City cool down for $0.75; people from outside Hornell will pay $1.50; YMCA members can swim for free.