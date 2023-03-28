HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Hornell passed its water and general funds budgets in a special meeting Monday evening, with a 1.97% property tax increase for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

The City announced that at a special meeting on March 27, 2023, the Common Council unanimously passed the 2023-24 water budget and general fund. According to the City, the property tax increase equals $0.261 per $1,000 of assessed value ($26.10 per $100,000).

Hornell Mayor John Buckley said that while prices are increasing, there is no additional state aid on the horizon for the Maple City. However, he praised city officials for coming up with budget that is “fiscally sound” and “continues to deliver the high level of services residents expect and rely on.”

“Municipalities are not immune from hyper-inflation which has dramatically impacted the cost of materials and supplies,” Buckley said. “This is evident in our water and sewer budgets, with the cost of process chemicals skyrocketing. Other departments have been adversely affected as well including Police, Fire and DPW regarding fuel costs and building materials.”

The City also drew attention to a recent travel blog that listed Hornell as the cheapest place to live in New York. Nomad Lawyer listed Hornell in the No. 1 spot in January 2023 because of its low cost of living, school districts, and tightly-knit community.