Hornell approves site plan for new Alstom railcar facility

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Alstom has received unanimous approval from the Hornell Planning Board and Planning and Development Committee for a new Alstom car shell manufacturing building, according to Hornell Mayor Johns Buckley.

Approval of the project was first reported by our media partner the Hornell Evening Tribune.

According to site plans, the facility would house the manufacturing of passenger railcar stainless steel carbody shells.

According to minutes from the City of Hornell Industrial Development Agency’s May 27 meeting, the facility at Shawmut Industrial Park would be approximately 135,000 sq. ft. and would include an 18,000 sq. ft. warehouse, a 12,000 sq. ft. office space, and 105,000 sq. ft. manufacturing space.

Mayor John Buckley said, “This is a very important step to help make this project a reality and bring another 250 jobs to Hornell. This is an exciting time for Alstom and the Hornell community.”

U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer issued a letter to United States Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in May calling for $3.4 million in funding for the expansion of Alstom’s manufacturing facility in Hornell.

The funding would come through the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) for improvements to the Shawmut Industrial Park in Hornell.

Schumer says the project would create 250 new jobs at the Hornell facility following their $1.8 billion contract to supply rail cars to Metra in Chicago.

Alstom is also producing 28 new Acela train sets as a part of a $2 billion contract with Amtrak awarded five years ago.

18 News has reached out to Alstom for comment on the project.