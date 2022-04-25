HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — The Hornell Area Humane Society announced today that it has received a grant from the State’s Animal Capital Fund for upgrades at the shelter.

The funding, totaling $346,875, will be used to add additional dog suites to the existing kennels and to upgrade the shelter’s cattery.

According to the shelter’s release “The $5 million Companion Animal Capital Fund is an initiative proposed by the New York State Animal Protection Federation, the advocacy voice of New York’s animal shelters. The funding the Hornell Area Humane Society has received was allocated in the 2020-2021 state budget and is part of the third round of the program’s funding. The Fund is administered and overseen by the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets.”

The Fund provides matching grants to municipal and local shelters to offset the costs associated with projects such as renovating dog kennels, improving medical facilities and building more efficient shelters to lower operational costs. Funds are also used to construct, renovate, rehab, or acquire buildings and equipment needed to care for sheltered dogs and cats.

Sandra Rapp, President of the Hornell Human Societies Board of Directors says that the funding will help bring the shelter up to date with American Shelter Veterinarian Guidelines, and will provide a higher level of housing for the shelter’s animals while they wait for permanent homes.