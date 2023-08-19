HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — The Hornell Area Humane Society has had a difficult year due to an increase in people surrendering their pets.

“The calls for pet surrenders are unprecedented this year,” said Shelter Manager Laura Stutzman-Dunning. “We receive up to 10 calls a day from folks asking to surrender their animals. It is very overwhelming for our staff.”

According to Executive Director Sandra Rapp, the shelter has been facing increasing costs and an unprecedented number of surrendered animals. In May, June, and July, the shelter had over 100 cats and between 35 to 50 dogs in its care. Currently, the shelter has over 60 cats and dogs available for adoption.

“To say we are over full is an understatement,” said Rapp.

The shelter has been seeing a large number of animal cruelty cases this year as well. Rapp said that since February, the shelter has taken in about 35 animals that were involved in animal cruelty cases. Most of these animals have required extra care and some of them have had to stay in the shelter for months while their cases are ongoing.

The shelter staff is asking the public to be patient as they are dealing with these ongoing issues and trying to help those in need as much as possible. The Hornell Area Human Society is a no-kill shelter and keeps animals for as long as it takes to find them the perfect home.

If you are interested in adopting a cat or dog, consider checking out the animals currently at the Hornell Area Humane Society.