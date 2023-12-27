HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — Hornell Area Transit will be closed for two days this week due to its staff and drivers being sick.

According to a Facebook post made by Hornell Area Transit, none of its buses will run on Thursday, Dec. 28, or Friday, Dec. 29. The transit company will finish its scheduled runs for Wednesday, Dec. 27, and have limited Dial-A-Ride services until 4 p.m. Hornell Area Transit will also be closed for New Year’s Day, so its services will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The company says it’s closing so its office staff and drivers can get better and to minimize the spread of illness to the public.