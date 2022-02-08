Hornell asking drivers to park off road as crews clear snow

Snow on W Gray Street from 1-17-22

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell residents are being reminded to park off the road as the City continues working to clear snow on Wednesday.

The Hornell Department of Public Works will clear snow on several streets on February 9. The streets include:

  • Armory Place
  • Preston Avenue
  • Willow Place
  • Frank Street
  • Kansas Avenue
  • Irving Place
  • Olive Place
  • Bostwick Place
  • Adsit Place

Beginning at 7 a.m. on February 9, there will be no parking allowed on these streets as plows work to clear the curbs. Anyone who leaves their car on the road may be ticketed or their car may be towed, according to the City.

The reminder comes the same day the City of Elmira asked residents to avoid parking on the side of the road as many vehicles have been snowed in and unmoved. This has left roadways narrow and could result in the vehicles being towed as no car is allowed to be parked in the same place for more than 48 hours.

