Hornell Board of Public Safety Meeting

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – On Thursday, September 9th, the City of Hornell held a Board of Public Safety Meeting.

At the meeting, topics were discussed such as upcoming Holiday events and festivals. Especially those that were canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19. They also discussed public safety topics such as approving new ambulances.

One of the other programs discussed was the in-house training for the fire department.

The Mayor of the City of Hornell, John Buckley, spoke on the success of the program so far. “We have an in-house program where we train our firefighters instead of sending them to the academy. We do it here in-house and we piggyback on some other fire departments that have done similar programs in the area, and it’s been a great program for us and we’re going to continue to do it. “

Buckley said it is a unique program, but they know of other departments who have had success with it as well.