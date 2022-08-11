HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have arrested a local contractor for taking over $1,000 but never doing the work at a home in Hornell last year.

Steven Wing, 40, was arrested by New York State Police out of Bath on July 20 in connection to the theft. Police said Wing was contracted to do work on a Hornell home in September 2021 and received $1,300 in advance from the homeowner.

However, police said Wing never did the work, and the homeowner contacted wing to either have him pay back the money or finish the job. The homeowner then contacted police when Wing didn’t respond.

Wing was charged with one count of 4th-degree Grand Larceny (a class-E felony). He was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.