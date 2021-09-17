Hornell Downtown Revitalization Initiative Project Updates

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM)- The Hornell Downtown Revitalization Initiative is still underway despite delays from the pandemic.

Back in 2019, the city of Hornell was named the recipient of the Southern Tier for 10 million dollars for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. But because of the pandemic, not much progress was able to be made in those two years after.

Back in the spring of 2021, the funding for a variety of projects were approved. Over 19 projects for public and private efforts were approved. The projects include to redevelop under-used buildings, improve streets, and overall support economic development for downtown Hornell.

Mayor John Buckley spoke on how plans are underway despite some set-backs in the timeline, “Because of COVID, a lot of the projects or the sponsors had to go back to the drawing board. In the year and a half, we’re really going on two years, since we were awarded it. Cost of materials has gone up so we’ve had to revise some of the cost estimates and some of that is ongoing as we speak in those conversations are are taking place behind the scenes.”

Even after these setbacks in the timeline, the Mayor is hopeful this will benefit the City of Hornell and the local economy.