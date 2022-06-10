HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Three Hornell first responders have been recognized for their “exemplary service” for their efforts in helping deliver a baby earlier this spring when the mother couldn’t make it to the maternity unit.

The City of Hornell held a Board of Public Safety meeting on June 10, during which the Board and the Mayor recognized Jordan Pelton, Peter Huffsmith, and Nicholas Plank with Employee Spotlight certificates. All three men are part of the Hornell Fire Department and received the certificates “In Special Recognition of Exemplary Service in bringing a new life into this world,” the City said.

According to the City, the three helped deliver a baby in March when it was clear there wouldn’t be enough time to get the mother to the closest maternity unit in neighboring counties.

“With the closest maternity units located miles outside the City in Dansville and Wellsville, you were able to call on your training and remain calm when faced with an extraordinary situation that you don’t see every day,” said Mayor John Buckley. “We are so very fortunate to have such a great paramedic unit here in the City and this is just one example of that. Great job!”

The Hornell Fire and EMS has always stepped up to the plate and this is just another example,” Board of Public Safety Chief Frank Brzozowski said. “The downsizing of services in this area continues to put more demand on our service. Congratulations for the three recognized today, what a wonderful thing to be able to bring a new life into the world!”