Brandon Lewis and Phil Shepard with the new backhoe at the DPW garage. (Courtesy: City of Hornell)

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – In the heart of construction season, Hornell recently got a new backhoe to help with infrastructure projects throughout the Maple City.

The Hornell Department of Public Works announced that it received the backhoe with American Rescue Plan (ARP) money. The city has already worked on repairing many roads and said is excited to put the new machine to work.

“We continue to prioritize investments in our equipment and infrastructure,” said Hornell Mayor John Buckley. “Just as with the recent addition of the new wheel loader, this backhoe will serve an important in role for years to come in the DPW. While the wait-time for equipment has been challenging, we are excited for the arrival of this piece in time for our many summer projects.”

The city also recently received more than $100,000 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to bolster its fire department.