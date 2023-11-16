HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hornell Humane Society is now over capacity as owner surrenders have continued to increase over the last few months.

According to a post on the Hornell Humane Society Facebook page, the shelter currently has no open kennels or cages left in its facility as requests have continued to flood in regarding animal surrenders. With limited resources available, the no-kill shelter is seeking help from the community to give these animals the care that they deserve.

Here are some ways that the shelter says you can help during this time:

Donate. The shelter accepts both monetary and supply donations. Monetary donations to the shelter can be made here. A wish list for supply donations can be found here.

Adopt. The shelter is full of dogs and cats that are seeking a forever home, consider bringing one them into your home. If you are unable to adopt at this time, consider sponsoring an animal's adoption fee. A list of adoptable pets can be found here. The shelter's adoption process and application can be found here.

Volunteer. The shelter is always looking for dog walkers, help with cleaning cat kennels and people to spend time with the animals to keep them social and improve their quality of life. Volunteer information can be found here.

Foster. If you can't adopt at this time, consider providing a temporary home to a shelter pet as they await their adoption. Information for the foster program can be found here.

Spay & Neuter. In an effort to control the animal population and to prevent the continuation of shelters becoming full, make sure to spay and neuter your pets.

For more information about the Hornell Area Humane Society and what it does, visit its website or Facebook page.