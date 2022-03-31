HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornellsville, North Hornell, and the City of Hornell are reminding residents that hydrant flushing will begin next week.

The City will flush hydrants in the Town of Hornellsville, Village of North Hornell and the City of Hornell starting April 3 and continuing through April 7. The flushing will happen between 11:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. each night.

The City of Hornell is asking residents to check for discoloration before using any water and to refrain from washing clothes during the flushing hours. If there is any discoloration, the City said to let it run cold until it’s clear.