HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Hornell is looking for contractors to renovate local homes as part of a city-wide rehabilitation initiative.

The City announced on July 13 that it is looking for licensed contractors to work as part of the Residential Rehabilitation Program. In order to be part of the rehabilitation program, contractors must have an EPA license as “Renovators” for lead-safe work practices, the City of Hornell said.

Contractors must also have a City Contractors License and maintain adequate insurance. The City is also encouraging women-owned, minority-owned and Section 3 businesses to submit their qualifications.

Any interested contractors should call the City of Hornell Community Development Office at 607-324-7421 to get a copy of the Qualifications Statement required for the program.