HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — On Dec. 10, State Police out of North Hornell arrested a man who has been charged with Sexual Abuse in the first degree.

Timothy J. Schultz, 61, of Hornell has been arrested after an investigation by State Police revealed that he engaged in sexual contact with a child younger than 11 years old from 2009 to 2015.

Schultz has been processed by State Police and was turned over to the Steuben County Jail to await arraignment at Steuben County Centralized Arraignment.