HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell Police have charged a man with allegedly shaking and causing brain damage to a young child earlier this fall.

Robert Taft, 26, was arrested by the City of Hornell Police Department on November 11 after a complaint about child abuse. The arrest report said that the alleged abuse happened twice, once in Sept. 2022 and once in October.

Taft was accused of shaking a child under five years old and causing brain injury in the two incidents.

Taft was arrested after a joint investigation between police and the Steuben County Department of Social Services Child Protective Unit. He was charged with two counts each of 1st-degree Assault, 1st-degree Reckless Endangerment, Reckless Assault of a Child, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Taft appeared in Steuben County CAP court and was then taken to the Steuben County Jail without bail. The arrest report said he would appear in the Hornell City Court at a later date.