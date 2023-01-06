HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A Hornell man is going to prison for a child rape from over two years ago, according to the District Attorney.

Nathaniel Tigner, 30, has been convicted of raping a child under the age of 17, the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office said. The rape occurred in the City of Hornell in May of 2020, the DA said.

Tigner was sentenced to two years in prison on the 3rd-degree Rape charge, followed by eight years of post-release supervision. He will also have to register as a sex offender.