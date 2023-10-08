BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Hornell man was killed after being hit by a train in Big Flats on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Galusha, 29, was struck by a Norfolk Southern train on the tracks that run along county Route 64 behind Simmons Rockwell at about 4 p.m. The train was traveling west, and the conductor told police that Galusha was walking east on the tracks.

The conductor sounded the horn and applied the brakes but was unable to stop before hitting Galusha. Police say that Galusha might not have been able to hear the train because of the earbuds he was wearing.

Galusha was living with a relative in the Town of Big Flats and was likely walking to work in Consumer Square when he was hit.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and will remain open until the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office receives all data from Norfolk Southern.