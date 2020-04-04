Breaking News
Steuben County confirms four additional cases of COVID-19, total at 64

Hornell Mayor asks residents to stay home

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell Mayor John Buckley released a message on Saturday afternoon asking for residents to stay home. The message is listed below:

This is Mayor John Buckley. The number of COVID-19 cases in the Hornell area is growing rapidly. I am asking residents to stay at home and only travel if absolutely necessary. This includes sending only one member of your family to the store for essential items and do not visit others who do not live with you. All other essential interactions outside of your home should be at a recommended social distance of at least six feet. We must all do our part to help minimize the risk to our community. Please heed the precautions, be compassionate toward others and stay informed. Be safe and stay healthy. Thank you.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now