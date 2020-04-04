Hornell Mayor asks residents to stay home

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell Mayor John Buckley released a message on Saturday afternoon asking for residents to stay home. The message is listed below:

This is Mayor John Buckley. The number of COVID-19 cases in the Hornell area is growing rapidly. I am asking residents to stay at home and only travel if absolutely necessary. This includes sending only one member of your family to the store for essential items and do not visit others who do not live with you. All other essential interactions outside of your home should be at a recommended social distance of at least six feet. We must all do our part to help minimize the risk to our community. Please heed the precautions, be compassionate toward others and stay informed. Be safe and stay healthy. Thank you.