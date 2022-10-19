HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – GST BOCES students in Hornell will once again have the opportunity to help rebuild the community after the City’s mayor bought a $1 property planned to be the site of a new house.

The Hornell Common Council authorized Mayor John Buckley to buy 179 Madison Ave. for $1 from the Steuben County Land Bank. The City’s announcement said that the property was recently demolished and is planned to be the location of BOCES’ 12th house in the City of Hornell.

“We’ve been very fortunate and successful working with the Land Bank. We are able to take a dilapidated property, and through partnering with the County Land Bank and BOCES there will be a new, beautiful house on that lot,” Buckley said. “We’ve added well over a million dollars of assessed value to the tax rolls over the years through this successful program. It’s a win-win for everyone,” noted Mayor Buckley.

The construction will teach students every phase of building a house, including framing, wiring, plumbing, window installation, insulation, and siding. The Madison Ave. house is planned to be done in the Fall of 2023.

“The new BOCES house will add value and a new energy to the neighborhood and the community by extension,” said Melissa Ponticello, Alderwoman for the 1st ward where the house will be. “This development can be invigorating and healing for a neighborhood where a home previously sat in disrepair for so long.”

The City posted a photo of the blank lot, as well as BOCES’ 10th house in Hornell, saying the new house will be similar in design: