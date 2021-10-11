Hornell Mayor releases more details on memorial for slain Sgt. Daniel J. Swift

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Hornell honors Hornell Police Sergeant Daniel J. Swift. Swift was killed in the line of duty on October 24, 1973.

“Sergeant Swift was killed nearly 50 years ago, his memory and his sacrifice must never be forgotten,” said Hornell Mayor John Buckley. “Anytime a first responder or military servicemember is killed in the line of duty, we as a grateful society have an obligation to honor their name and their sacrifice. Sergeant Swift is rightfully due this honor and as Mayor, I am humbled and committed to seeing that his sacrifice is memorialized,” he said.

On October 24, 1973, Sgt. Swift was intentionally struck and killed by a 15-year-old driving a vehicle while Swift was attempting to arrest the three juvenile occupants.

The teen driver was charged with juvenile delinquency for the death of Sgt. Swift. In 1977, the man was sentenced to a year in jail for reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and DWI after he tried to run over another Hornell police officer in a parking lot.

Mayor Buckley held a press conference at the Community Bank on Seneca Road on Saturday, October 9. Further details about the memorial were mentioned during the conference, including a $10 million DNI Grant from New York State to build a pedestrian park with the memorial in it.

Dan Swift, son of Sgt. Swift and longtime friend of Mayor Buckley, is very grateful and deeply moved by the tribute to his father. He expressed the lessons honoring his father will teach future generations.

“This memorial has deep meaning, not only to my family, but to my dad’s friends, and members of the Hornell community,” said Swift.

The Park and memorial are predicted to be finished by October 24th, 2021, the anniversary of Swift’s death.