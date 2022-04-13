HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Hornell has announced that its regular street sweeping will begin next month and continue into the fall, so drivers are reminded to not park on the road overnight.

Hornell said street sweeping will begin on the night of Sunday, May 1. The City said no parking will be allowed on the street from midnight to 6 a.m. in zones scheduled for trash pickup the next day.

The City also said that the parking restrictions are in effect regardless of trash pickup, holidays, or changes to the schedule.

The street sweeping is planned to continue through early fall.