Hornell PD welcome a furry member to the team

HORNELL, NY (WETM) – Snitch, the 18-month-old Yellow Lab, is the happy new member of the Hornell Police Department.

She loves playing in the snow, fetching tennis balls and fighting crime with her partner (handler) Officer Seth Blanchard.

The Hornell PD decided on a yellow lab for their police dog instead of the common choice, a German Sheppard, because they wanted to move away from an attack dog.

But that doesn’t mean she isn’t equipped to fight crime. She has been trained to sniff out drugs, do an article search and track mission people.

The Maple City Police Club is holding a fundraiser so that they can purchase a police vehicle suitable for Snitch. Information for the event is listed below and they are still searching for sponsors.

Trivia with Snitch