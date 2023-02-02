HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Hornell has provided a more detailed look into its planned “Union Square Park” as part of its $10 million downtown revitalization projects.

The City said Union Square Park—which will be located on Seneca Street by Community Bank—will be the first new park in the Maple City in almost half a century.

Union Square is planned to be just under an acre and will have a memorial to fallen Hornell officer Sgt. Daniel J. Swift, who died in 1973. It will also have lighted walkways, benches, a fountain, and an amphitheater.

“We are really excited to bring a park back to downtown Hornell. The name, ‘Union Square Park’ was chosen not to replace, but to pay homage to the former ‘Union Park’ which many residents fondly remember,” said Mayor John Buckley. “While our community lost Sgt. Swift nearly 50 years ago, his enduring legacy, influence, and values continue on today and it is important to honor his life and service to our community.”

The project was announced in 2019, but Buckley said with several delays since then, the price has increased. New York State has provided an additional $376,000 for the project, which Buckley said has helped “to close the gap”.

The City said construction on the park is expected to start in spring 2023 with a grand opening later this year.