HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell Police have arrested a man who allegedly stole a running vehicle from a gas station earlier this month.

Brian Hojnoski was arrested by Hornell City Police in connection to the vehicle theft on March 11, 2022. Police said that Hojnoski allegedly stole the unattended vehicle while it the engine was running at the gas pumps at Stop and Shop on Loder Street.

Police found the vehicle later that day just outside the Village of Savona. Hojnoski was taken for centralized arraignment at the Steuben County Jail.

Other law enforcement in Steuben County recently reminded residents to keep their cars locked and turned off when unattended due to a surge in carjackings. Bath Police said it has seen almost four or five times as many car thefts in recent weeks.