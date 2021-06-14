Hornell Police investigating two overdose deaths

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hornell Police Department says they are investigating two overdose deaths.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on June 13 the department responded to a residence on Hill Street for a report of two unresponsive men. Police say the initial investigation found that both men had died after being involved in drug usage, but did not disclose which drugs may have been used.

Both men were transported to Broome County for autopsies. Hornell Police were assisted by New York State Police.

The Hornell Police Department issued a statement reminding residents of the dangers imposed with the usage of unprescribed drugs and that those needing assistance with addition are urged to contact the department at 607-324-2860.