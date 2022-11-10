HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Like other local law enforcement in the last year, Hornell Police are reminding people to keep their homes and businesses locked up as the number of theft reports has increased recently.

The City of Hornell Police Department issued a reminder to residents to keep their homes, storage facilities, vehicles, construction sites and other buildings secure. HPD said that within the last month, it has seen an uptick in thefts from buildings and vehicles.

Police said residents should stay alert and lock all doors and windows on their buildings. HPD will continue to patrol the city and investigate larceny reports it receives, the announcement said. Anyone who suspects a theft should call Hornell Police at 607324-2860 or 911.

The announcement said Hornell Police have made several arrests, but the department pointed to New York bail reform laws, saying that many people arrested were later released.