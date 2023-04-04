HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – U.S. Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer was in Hornell on Tuesday to highlight “how Southern Tier workers are primed to lead the future of American trains.”

Schumer spoke at Alstom’s Hornell Facility on April 5, 2023 to speak on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that aims to bring more than $66 billion to American rail systems.

The money will be broken down by:

$30 billion to Amtrak and in FRA grants to modernize the Northeast Corridor.

$16 billion to Amtrak to modernize its national network, including to get new rail cars for the national network.

$12 billion in grants for states to compete to expand their intercity passenger rail networks.

$8 billion for rail safety infrastructure and grade crossing elimination.

The senator also said that the “Buy America” requirements in the final version of the law are designed to boost domestic production of rail cars and buses, like that in Hornell. His announcement also highlighted that the first high-speed trains in the U.S. are being made in Hornell.

“I am proud to personally bring Transportation Under Secretary Carlos Monje Jr. to show the Biden Administration firsthand how the Southern Tier workforce is the best of the best when it comes to train production and is primed for more work building our transportation future,” Schumer said. “I say all aboard and full steam ahead for the Alstom Hornell facility, and making the Southern Tier the next stop for making trains here in America.”