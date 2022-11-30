HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Hornell has announced that it received two grants worth a combined $1.3 million for its water system.

The City announced on Nov. 29 that it received a $50,000 Community Development Block Grant for its Water Treatment Plant. The money will be used to do an “asset management plan”, which will take inventory of equipment and infrastructure and its age and condition.

In the announcement, Mayor John Buckley said, “Our water system runs 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. People trust that when they turn on their water supply, they will receive clean water. This requires continued investment in our infrastructure and we are very thankful for these funds to complete the water asset management plan through CDBG funding.”

The City also received a $1,250,000 Water Pollution Control Grant, announced on Nov. 30. This CDBG grant will be used to rebuild sewage pumps from 1968, rehab the digester system, valve turners, and automatic depth blanket detection, the announcement said.

The larger grant is part of Phase 1B, according to the City, with Phase 1A already underway to upgrade the ultraviolet disinfectant system (scheduled to be finished in May 2023).

The City’s announcement said that Hornell’s water plant serves about 10,000 people, processes almost three million gallons of polluted water a day and returns around 700 million gallons to the water shed each year.