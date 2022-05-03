HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – People in Hornell are being reminded of the regulations surrounding recreational fires in city limits.

The City of Hornell Fire Department issued a reminder to residents that while the City allows recreational fires, there are regulations in place for safety reasons. The reminder also said the rules help prevent smoke from fires from becoming a nuisance.

The Fire Department issued the following list of guidelines:

The fire must be contained in a chiminea-type fireplace or fire pit with a spark-arresting cover.

No fire can be more than two feet tall.

The fire must be at least 15 feet away from any flammable fence or structure.

Fires must consist of either charcoal or untreated, seasoned, dry wood (wet, fresh cut, painted, or stained wood create excessive/harsh smoke conditions and should not be used).

Garbage, paper, trash, yard waste, or construction debris cannot be burned.

Anyone burning a fire must have a method of extinguishment readily available, such as a garden hose, 4A rated fire extinguisher, a pile of dirt or sand and a shovel.

An adult must continually tend to the fire until it’s extinguished.

If the fire becomes offensive or objectionable to a neighbor due to smoke, odor, health concerns, or a hazardous condition, the fire department will ask you to extinguish the fire.

“We live in this community together and need to respect all of our neighbors,” the reminder said. “Please understand that there are individuals that have respiratory issues that can inhibit their enjoyment of outdoor activities during smoky conditions.”