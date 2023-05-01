HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — As grass has already begun growing in the Twin Tiers and mowing the lawns returns, the City of Hornell wants to remind residents to clean up after mowing the grass.
According to the City, the placing of grass, leaves, and snow on the road is illegal in accordance with the city code.
The city encourages residents to keep roadways clean from debris to allow for effective drainage.
According to city code 267-1 Deposits on streets and sidewalks, subsection A, states,
- Deposit generally. It shall be unlawful for any person to place, throw, deposit or leave in any public street, sidewalk, highway, alley, park or place in the city any stones, bricks, sand, building material, leaves, grass, ashes, rubbish, bottles, glass or any refuse matter of any nature whatsoever without the written consent of the Superintendent of Public works.