HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — As grass has already begun growing in the Twin Tiers and mowing the lawns returns, the City of Hornell wants to remind residents to clean up after mowing the grass.

According to the City, the placing of grass, leaves, and snow on the road is illegal in accordance with the city code.

The city encourages residents to keep roadways clean from debris to allow for effective drainage.

According to city code 267-1 Deposits on streets and sidewalks, subsection A, states,